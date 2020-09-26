Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 66,594 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,594 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Colfax worth $25,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter valued at $1,103,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 32,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Colfax by 15.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period.

In other Colfax news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $87,982.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $600,599.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,274.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,691 shares of company stock valued at $878,326. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CFX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

NYSE CFX opened at $30.57 on Friday. Colfax Corp has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $39.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.71, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

