Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,513 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,513 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of PVH worth $25,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 112.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PVH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut PVH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

NYSE:PVH opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.16. PVH Corp has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $108.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.