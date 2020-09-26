Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Lincoln Electric worth $26,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 400.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LECO opened at $88.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.71.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $488,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,350.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,845 shares of company stock worth $1,625,413. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

