ChartEx Price Reaches $0.0589 on Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 46.1% lower against the US dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $73,586.88 and $599,488.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00099970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00236542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.87 or 0.01461842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000262 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00206631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000695 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,250,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

