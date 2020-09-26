Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,135,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,091,944,000 after purchasing an additional 320,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,394 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cigna by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,123 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cigna by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,624,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,912,000 after acquiring an additional 146,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $162.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.