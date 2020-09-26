Circle Property PLC (LON:CRC) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

Circle Property PLC (LON:CRC) declared a dividend on Friday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CRC stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.96) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 million and a PE ratio of 15.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 153.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 165.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Circle Property has a 1 year low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 236.80 ($3.09).

