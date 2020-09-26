CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.25% of CIT Group worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 82.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 39.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 106.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CIT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.85. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.61 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.