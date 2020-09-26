Citigroup Cuts IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $18.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IBEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.60.

IBEX stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. IBEX has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $18.49.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

