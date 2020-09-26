Civitas Price Reaches $0.0209 on Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 95% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Civitas has a market capitalization of $162,075.40 and approximately $215.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Civitas has traded 75.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00448016 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00021348 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00012448 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000283 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001791 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00026320 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,746,581 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

