Clams Price Reaches $0.55 on Exchanges (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded down 47.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Clams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00005128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Clams has traded 53.3% lower against the US dollar. Clams has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $47.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023468 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022021 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011460 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008954 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

Clams (CRYPTO:CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,937,752 coins and its circulating supply is 4,322,581 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

