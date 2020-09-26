Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.16% of Clean Harbors worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $570,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $2,013,271.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,042 shares in the company, valued at $214,414,591.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $1,251,619.88. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,017. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.