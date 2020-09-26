ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th.

Shares of YLDE stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94.

