CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Update

CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBGPY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $24.70 on Friday. CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $45.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94.

About CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.