Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent (CCZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on October 15th

Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent (NYSE:CCZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3747 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent has decreased its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CCZ opened at $57.80 on Friday. Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.61.

About Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent

There is no company description available for Comcast Holdings Corp.

