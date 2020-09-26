Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Holdings Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,003 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of Community Health Systems worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 803.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $489.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.94. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.47.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

