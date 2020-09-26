Comparing CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) & USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY)

CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) and USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CITIC and USINAS SIDERURG/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CITIC N/A N/A N/A USINAS SIDERURG/S 1.39% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CITIC and USINAS SIDERURG/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CITIC $72.90 billion 0.30 $6.88 billion N/A N/A USINAS SIDERURG/S $3.63 billion 0.25 $51.83 million $0.04 44.00

CITIC has higher revenue and earnings than USINAS SIDERURG/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CITIC and USINAS SIDERURG/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CITIC 0 0 0 0 N/A USINAS SIDERURG/S 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of USINAS SIDERURG/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CITIC pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. USINAS SIDERURG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. USINAS SIDERURG/S pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

CITIC has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USINAS SIDERURG/S has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CITIC beats USINAS SIDERURG/S on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil; coal mining; import and export of commodities; aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; manganese mining and processing; development of iron ore mine; production of copper and ferroniobium; and operation of coal-fired power stations. In addition, the company manufactures special steel, bars, plates, steel tubes, forged steel, wires, and casting billets. Further, it provides engineering contracting services for infrastructure, housing, municipal, and industrial facilities, as well as agriculture, energy, and resources sectors; and engineering services in the areas of urban development and ecological preservation projects. Additionally, the company engages in the urban renewal and development projects, including residential properties; ownership and operation of a portfolio of commercial and industrial properties; provision of telecommunication services; investment and management of ports and port terminals; distribution of motor vehicles and related services, food and FMCG products, and healthcare and electrical products; and provision of logistics, commercial aviation, and publication services. The company was formerly known as CITIC Pacific Limited and changed its name to CITIC Limited in August 2014. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. CITIC Limited is a subsidiary of CITIC Group Corporation.

USINAS SIDERURG/S Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot rolled coils, thin sheets, cold rolled steel products, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. The company serves appliance, agricultural and highway machinery, construction and infrastructure, energy, shipbuilding, automotive, and distribution markets. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. was founded in 1958 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

