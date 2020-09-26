Comparing Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Isomet (NYSE:IOMT)

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Isomet (OTCMKTS:IOMT) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Energizer and Isomet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 0 3 9 0 2.75 Isomet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energizer presently has a consensus target price of $49.91, suggesting a potential upside of 26.64%. Given Energizer’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energizer is more favorable than Isomet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Energizer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Isomet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Energizer has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isomet has a beta of -21.73, indicating that its share price is 2,273% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energizer and Isomet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $2.49 billion 1.08 $51.10 million $3.00 13.14 Isomet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Isomet.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and Isomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 0.16% 42.46% 3.84% Isomet N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Energizer beats Isomet on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Isomet Company Profile

Isomet Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells acousto-optic (AO) devices, RF electronics, and optical sub-systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers AO navigation products, including modulators, frequency shifters, deflectors, tunable filters, Q-switches, special function devices, fiber optic couplers, and standard AR coatings; and electronics navigation products, such as modulator drivers, deflector drivers, AOTF drivers, Q-switch drivers, frequency sources and amplifiers, and custom electronics, as well as accessories. Isomet Corporation was founded in 1956 and is based in Springfield, Virginia.

