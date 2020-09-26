Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Trading 54.8% Higher

Shares of Concrete Leveling Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:CLEV) rose 54.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 3,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21.

About Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV)

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.