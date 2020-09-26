Contrasting Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) and BrightView (NASDAQ:BV)

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) and BrightView (NYSE:BV) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Calavo Growers has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightView has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Calavo Growers and BrightView’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calavo Growers $1.20 billion 1.01 $36.65 million $3.02 22.56 BrightView $2.40 billion 0.52 $44.40 million $1.03 11.48

BrightView has higher revenue and earnings than Calavo Growers. BrightView is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calavo Growers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Calavo Growers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of BrightView shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Calavo Growers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of BrightView shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Calavo Growers and BrightView’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calavo Growers -1.31% 10.31% 6.55% BrightView -0.44% 6.60% 2.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Calavo Growers and BrightView, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calavo Growers 0 3 1 0 2.25 BrightView 0 0 0 0 N/A

Calavo Growers presently has a consensus price target of $72.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.41%. Given Calavo Growers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Calavo Growers is more favorable than BrightView.

Summary

Calavo Growers beats BrightView on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc. markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment manufactures and distributes fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, fresh prepared entrée salads, wraps, sandwiches, and fresh snacking products, as well as ready-to-heat entrees, other hot bar and various deli items, meals kits and related components, and salad kits. The company offers its products under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select, Taste of Paradise, The First Name in Avocados, Tico, Mfresh, Maui Fresh International, Triggered Avocados, ProRipeVIP, Garden Highway Fresh Cut, Garden Highway, and Garden Highway Chef Essentials trademarks. Calavo Growers, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc. provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance. Its customers' properties include corporate and commercial properties, homeowners associations, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses. This segment's customer base includes approximately 13,000 office parks and corporate campuses, 9,000 residential communities, and 450 educational institutions. The Development Services segment offers landscape architecture and development services for new facilities and redesign projects. Its services include project design and management services, landscape architecture and installation, irrigation installation, tree nursery and installation, pool and water features, sports field, and other services. BrightView Holdings, Inc. also operates as official field consultant to various league baseball. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

