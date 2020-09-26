Contrasting DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) & TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TELA Bio and DexCom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 DexCom 0 5 15 0 2.75

TELA Bio currently has a consensus price target of $19.60, indicating a potential upside of 27.44%. DexCom has a consensus price target of $403.89, indicating a potential upside of 0.38%. Given TELA Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than DexCom.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TELA Bio and DexCom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $15.45 million 14.35 -$22.42 million ($17.10) -0.90 DexCom $1.48 billion 26.10 $101.10 million $1.84 218.67

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.6% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of TELA Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of DexCom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -152.45% N/A -39.62% DexCom 11.93% 29.01% 10.82%

Summary

DexCom beats TELA Bio on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix or OviTex products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix or OviTex PRS products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

