Contrasting Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) & ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (NASDAQ:ALPMY)

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) and ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Gemphire Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Gemphire Therapeutics and ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.64 million N/A N/A ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR $11.97 billion 2.38 $1.80 billion $0.96 15.95

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Gemphire Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Gemphire Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Gemphire Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics and ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Gemphire Therapeutics has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gemphire Therapeutics and ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics N/A -419.70% -173.05% ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR beats Gemphire Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gemphire Therapeutics

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy. It also completed three Phase IIb clinical trials for gemcabene in homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) and hypercholesterolemia, including heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemic (HeFH) and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) patients on maximally tolerated statins, and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

About ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR

Astellas Pharma Inc. manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent. It also provides Celecox, an anti-inflammatory agent; Lipitor, a treatment for hypercholesterolemia; Micardis/Micombi/Micamlo, a treatment for hypertension; Symbicort for the treatment for adult bronchial asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Bonoteo for the treatment for osteoporosis; Suglat for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; and Repatha for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia. In addition, it offers Lexiscan, a pharmacologic stress agent; Tarceva, a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer; CRESEMBA, a azole antifungal; and Dificlir, a novel treatment for CDI. Additionally, it is developing enzalutamide, gilteritinib, enfortumab vedotin, zolbetuximab, roxadustat, and fezolinetant for oncology indications. The company has a collaboration with Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to apply Actinium warhead enabling technology platform for generating Actinium radio-conjugates with various Astellas targeting agents; and a research collaboration with NapaJen Pharma, Inc. for the discovery and development of oligonucleotide therapeutics. Astellas Pharma Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.