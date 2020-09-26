Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Andrew O. Smith Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Andrew O. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $18,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,404 shares in the company, valued at $491,268.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $9.19 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 12.44% of Core Molding Technologies worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

