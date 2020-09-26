Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, a growth of 538.6% from the August 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1853 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Savior LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

