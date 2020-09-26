Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director C Taylor Pickett Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.16 per share, with a total value of $221,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,209.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

C Taylor Pickett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 11th, C Taylor Pickett purchased 10,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $232,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $22.73 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

