Corvus Gold (KOR) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ: KOR) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Corvus Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corvus Gold and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A -$12.10 million -27.80 Corvus Gold Competitors $1.44 billion $124.78 million 16.45

Corvus Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -77.25% -73.70% Corvus Gold Competitors -12.26% -8.51% -0.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Corvus Gold and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Corvus Gold Competitors 727 2792 2578 92 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Corvus Gold’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corvus Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Corvus Gold peers beat Corvus Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

