Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $302.00 to $305.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $342.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.93. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $363.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,889 shares of company stock worth $5,915,919. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

