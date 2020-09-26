Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Issues Earnings Results

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share.

NASDAQ COST opened at $342.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.93. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $363.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $151.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,919. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

