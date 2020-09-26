Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $342.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $363.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $342.50 and its 200 day moving average is $315.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,919 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 144.2% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

