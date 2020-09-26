Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $359.00.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $342.58 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $363.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,889 shares of company stock worth $5,915,919. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

