Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) Insider Matthew Rowe Purchases 37,060 Shares

Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) insider Matthew Rowe acquired 37,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,504.10 ($26,074.36).

Matthew Rowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Matthew Rowe acquired 7,940 shares of Countplus stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.97 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,701.80 ($5,501.29).

On Thursday, September 3rd, Matthew Rowe acquired 25,000 shares of Countplus stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,500.00 ($17,500.00).

On Monday, August 31st, Matthew Rowe purchased 25,000 shares of Countplus stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,750.00 ($17,678.57).

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.97.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Countplus’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Countplus’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

About Countplus

Countplus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers accounting, tax, and audit services; financial advice related to personal insurance, investment, and superannuation; financial planning services, loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

