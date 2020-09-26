Crowd Media Holdings Ltd (ASX:CM8) Insider Domenic Carosa Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Crowd Media Holdings Ltd (ASX:CM8) insider Domenic Carosa acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($17,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.02.

Crowd Media Company Profile

Crowd Media Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells information, entertainment, and content and utility services for mobile phones and tablets in Australasia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Content-Q&A, Mobile Content-Subscription, and Crowd Media.

