CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 117.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,573 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 3,943.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CubeSmart by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. CWM LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 9.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

In other CubeSmart news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.31. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $35.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.11%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

