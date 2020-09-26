Curve DAO Token Trading Down 22% Over Last Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00009585 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 22% against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $64.58 million and $55.71 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Curve DAO Token

CRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,333,961,590 coins and its circulating supply is 62,820,882 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

