Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 457.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cyberark Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cyberark Software by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,474,000 after acquiring an additional 88,750 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Cyberark Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.20.

Shares of Cyberark Software stock opened at $99.39 on Friday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 114.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.17.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.24 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

