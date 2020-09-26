Cypress Capital LLC Makes New $634,000 Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,114 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $207.82 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,572.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.79 and its 200-day moving average is $189.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

