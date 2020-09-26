Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.48.

NYSE DRI opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $124.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.21.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

