Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Truist

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $100.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRI. UBS Group upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush downgraded Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.48.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.21. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -242.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $124.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 26.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

