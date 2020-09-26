Deltashares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Deltashares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRM)’s share price were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.59 and last traded at $46.60. Approximately 1,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21.

