Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNY opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Destiny Media Technologies has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.16.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

In other Destiny Media Technologies news, major shareholder Mark A. Graber acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $42,050.00. Also, major shareholder Mark A. Graber acquired 47,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $28,941.45. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 269,794 shares of company stock valued at $167,796. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.