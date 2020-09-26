Deutsche Bank Increases Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $218.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTN. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vail Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.42.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $225.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $255.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.84.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,463,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

