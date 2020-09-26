Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRAD opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.42. Digirad has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.31. Digirad had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digirad stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.06% of Digirad at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

