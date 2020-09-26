Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) versus Avalon (OTCMKTS:AWX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Avalon (NYSE:AWX) and Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Avalon has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Locations has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon and Digital Locations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon -2.46% -4.22% -2.01% Digital Locations N/A -31.87% -5,005.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of Avalon shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Avalon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Digital Locations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avalon and Digital Locations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon $68.36 million 0.08 -$460,000.00 N/A N/A Digital Locations $20,000.00 70.90 $2.94 million N/A N/A

Digital Locations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avalon.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avalon and Digital Locations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Locations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Avalon beats Digital Locations on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations. This segment also provides turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting; and sells construction mats. The Golf and Related Operations segment operates and manages three golf courses and related clubhouses, a hotel, and a travel agency. Its golf and country club facilities provide swimming pools, fitness centers, tennis courts, dining, and banquet and conference facilities, as well as spa services. The company also owns and operates hotel under the brand of The Grand Resort, which provides various facilities, such as swimming pool, fitness center, rooms, restaurants, bars, banquet, and conference facilities, as well as adjoining tennis center. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Warren, Ohio. Avalon Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Digital Locations Company Profile

Digital Locations, Inc. operates as a developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the expected demand of rapidly growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc. in September 2017. Digital Locations, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

