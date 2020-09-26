DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR (OTCMKTS:DIDAY) Short Interest Update

DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR (OTCMKTS:DIDAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DIDAY opened at $0.21 on Friday. DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.

DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR Company Profile

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, SA engages in the retail sale of food products in Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and China. Its stores offer food and household, and personal hygiene products. The company operates a network of approximately 6,100 proprietary and franchise stores under various formats, including DIA Market, DIA Maxi, Clarel La Plaza de Dia, or Minipreço.

