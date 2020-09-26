Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 98.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dover by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.10.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $108.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

