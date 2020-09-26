Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DKNG. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Draftkings from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Draftkings from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.58.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88. Draftkings has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). Analysts expect that Draftkings will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

