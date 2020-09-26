E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) PT Raised to $19.00

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

Shares of NYSE SSP opened at $11.62 on Friday. E. W. Scripps has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $16.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in E. W. Scripps in the second quarter valued at $438,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in E. W. Scripps in the second quarter valued at $879,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 5.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 9.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 730,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 137.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 321,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.