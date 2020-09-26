Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

EGBN opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $93.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EGBN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.