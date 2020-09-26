Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CEO Gary Vogel Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CEO Gary Vogel acquired 4,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $64,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,571.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gary Vogel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Gary Vogel acquired 9,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $160,110.00.

Shares of EGLE opened at $16.27 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $179.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.42). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EGLE. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. DNB Markets upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 51.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 104.2% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 53,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 243.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 55,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

