Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Elanco Animal Health worth $27,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, NWI Management LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -107.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.05. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $32.66.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

In other news, insider Todd S. Young purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $167,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,575.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,201.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,586. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

