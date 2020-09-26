Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) were down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.07 and last traded at $40.46. Approximately 2,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.58.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is an increase from Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

